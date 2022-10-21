Trial runs begin on 7.5-km stretch of Whitefield metro line

Trial runs between Whitefield and Garudacharpalya, a 7.5-km stretch of the Byappanahalli-Whitefield metro line in Bengaluru, began on Friday, four days earlier than previously announced.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had announced last week that trial runs will begin from October 25. Last week, an unused train set (a set of six cars) was carried to Whitefield depot to commence the tests.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez and other officials performed puja to the train on Friday following which trial runs began. Over the next two months, officials will conduct various tests to check for any safety issue. This will be followed by a third party assessment after which the Commissioner of Railway Safety will be invited to inspect the safety of the line.

Officials have expressed confidence about completing the pending work on the Byappanahalli-Garudacharapalya section, especially the crucial civil work in K R Puram, in the next few days.

The advanced start of the run has, for now, set aside the scepticism over the new deadline to commence operations on the line, before March 2023.