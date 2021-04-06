Trial runs on Mysore Road-Kengeri metro line begin

The 6.46-km line from Mysore Road to Kengeri is set to be the second extension under Phase 2 to begin operations

Cheeranjivi Kulkarni
Cheeranjivi Kulkarni
  Apr 06 2021
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 15:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

In an indication that the BMRCL is likely to meet its June deadline for commissioning the extended metro line from Mysore Road to Kengeri, officials commenced running trains at slow speed to measure various parameters.

The 6.46-km line from Mysore Road to Kengeri is set to be the second extension under Phase 2 to begin operations. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) threw open the Yelachenahalli-Silk Institute line for operations for the public in January.

“The slow running of a train is conducted to check basic parameters like the track structure, gap between the platform and the train as well as overall coordination of signalling and telecommunication systems. This is essential before we take up trial runs,” BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yashavanth Chavan said.

The trial runs, which includes speed test, oscillation test and others are expected to be conducted in the latter part of the week, following which an external agency will certify the systems.

The BMRCL is expected to approach the Commissioner of Rail Safety for inspection of the line by the end of May.

BMRCL
Bengaluru
Karnataka

