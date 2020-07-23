Uber to install safety screens in premier sedans

Uber said on Wednesday that it is installing safety screens in 20,000 premier sedans to make the rides safe for passengers and drivers in the “new normal”.

The aggregator had earlier installed 'safety cockpits’ in 8,000 UberMedic cars to transport frontline healthcare workers.

Uber will bear the cost of installation and the safety cockpits will be extended to other product categories immediately, the company said in a release. The safety cockpit is a protective ceiling-to-floor transparent plastic screen installed between the passenger and the driver.

Uber has also updated its cancellation policy, where both the riders and the driver can cancel trips if they don’t feel safe.