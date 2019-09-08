Use elevated corridor funds for infra in flooded areas

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol on Saturday directed officials to use a portion of the funds allocated for the 102-km Bengaluru elevated corridor project to develop infrastructure in flood-hit areas populated by the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

This comes in the wake of the B S Yediyurappa administration having shown little interest in pursuing the controversial project, which the previous H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition regime had pushed for.

Karjol, Minister for Public Works, directed the Karnataka Road Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) to divert the elevated corridor funds under the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and the Tribal Sub-Plan (SCP-TSP). Karjol had chaired a meeting of the KRDCL board.

The KRDCL is anchoring the elevated corridor project, which is estimated to cost Rs 28,000 crore.

"We have about Rs 250 crore earmarked for the SCP-TSP under the elevated corridor project, which the deputy chief minister suggested can be used to provide infrastructure in the flood-hit areas. We agreed because rebuilding flood-hit areas takes precedence," KRDCL managing director B S Shivakumar told DH.

The elevated corridor project, currently put on the backburner, has faced stiff opposition from citizen groups in the city.