Waste from apartments may be picked up at night

The BBMP may well pick up trash from apartments and other bulk generators only at night.

The separate collection will ensure that garbage from apartments and bulk generators does not get mixed with that dished out by individual homes.

At a recent meeting, the Urban Development Department (UDD) told the BBMP to avoid a mix-up of waste collected from individual and bulk generators.

The instructions from B H Anil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, read: “As there are chances of the waste collected from apartments, hotels and other bulk generators getting mixed with the waste collected by (garbage) contractors (from individual homes) during day hours (10 am to 6 pm), necessary action should be taken to collect the waste during night hours.”

The instructions come at a time when the civic body is preparing to float tenders for the collection and disposal of waste from bulk generators. The BBMP only recently finalised separate tenders for the collection of wet waste.

About 4,500 tonnes of mixed waste is collected from individual homes in Bengaluru every day. Bulk generators contribute another 1,500 tonnes, which the BBMP does not presently handle.

D Randeep, Additional Commissioner (Solid Waste Management), BBMP, told DH: “Most hotels close after 10 pm while many apartments see more activity at night than during the day owing to the work timings of the residents. The separate collection of waste from bulk generators will help us avoid mixing the waste.” The official hastened to add that the move would not see the light of day anytime soon as the BBMP had not yet floated tenders for the collection of waste from bulk generators.