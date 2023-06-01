Waste management organisations urge BBMP to pay workers due wages

Waste management organisations in the city have initiated an online petition addressed to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and the BBMP Chief Commissioner.

The petition demands that long-overdue wages be paid to dry waste pickers who have been awaiting payment for over a year.

Thyajya Shramika Sanghatane started the petition on May 30 to highlight the failure of the BBMP to fulfill its commitment of paying the dry waste pickers and self-help groups responsible for managing the dry waste collection centres (DWCCs) in the city.

Attached to the online petition is a document revealing that the BBMP owes an astonishing Rs 9,41,03,212 to centres across 46 wards, indicating a cumulative total of 980 months’ worth of pending payments.

The petitioners demand the immediate payment of the outstanding wages and the establishment of a standardised payment mechanism. Additionally, they insist on ensuring a safe working environment for the workers, including the construction of improved structures and the provision of fire insurance for all DWCCs.

Under the agreement between the BBMP and the operators of these DWCCs, a total amount of Rs 56,316 is meant to be paid for six months of operation, and Rs 23,316 per month as maintenance, if the BBMP does not provide the vehicles.

These workers receive support from third-party resource organisations such as Hasiru Dala, Swachha, and Gilgal, which assist with documentation, aid, and training.

DWCC operators earn money by selling dry waste to recyclers, which enables them to sustain the centres and pay their employees.

Mansoor, the operator of a DWCC in ward number 168, Pattabhiramanagar, emphasised the importance of the BBMP’s involvement with the DWCCs. He said, “The BBMP must arrange meetings with the dry waste pickers and centre operators across wards every three to four months to understand our concerns.”

The petitioners, along with DWCC operators, have scheduled a press conference at the Press Club on June 5 to discuss the issue at hand.

They aim to address the matter before arranging a potential meeting with the deputy chief minister and the BBMP chief commissioner.