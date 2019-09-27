Waste processing: HC slams BBMP

The high court slammed the BBMP for its failure to scientifically process two-third of the 5,700 metric tonnes of solid waste generated by the city every day.

Hearing several PILs on the matter, a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar observed that the city generates around 5,700 metric tonnes of waste and that the civic body was able to scientifically process only 1,250 MT.

The remaining 4,450 MT has been dumped in the landfills in an unscientific manner. It’s shame on the authority that has failed to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules-2016, it said.

If the civic body fails to implement the rule, the court would impose a ban on permitting new buildings in the city, it warned.

The court also directed the government to intervene in the matter and take action to implement the rule, and directed the additional chief secretary of the urban development department to file an affidavit before October 14.

It also directed officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board to visit the landfills and file a report.