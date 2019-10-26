Water-logging despite light rain

The city on Friday recorded light to moderate rain in many areas. Overcast skies gave way to rain around 3 pm and it rained for an hour.

Kaggalipura recorded the highest rainfall with 16.5 mm followed by Vidyapeetha (11), Konankunte (10.5) Koramangala, Sarakki and Avalahalli (8), Dayananda Nagar (6.5), Somanahalli (6.5), HSR Layout (5), Rajarajeshwari Nagar (4.5), Huralichikkanahalli (4.5) Kodigehalli (3.5), BU Campus (3.5) and ITC Jala (2).

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), the rain likely to continue for the next two days.

However, despite the intensity of rain being low, streets were still water-logged, making it difficult for the motorists to commute.