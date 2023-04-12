Water pipe leaks on Bengaluru's MG Road  

While the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) received a complaint on Sunday, they could not resolve the issue immediately

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 12 2023, 01:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 05:20 ist
Drinking water flows onto the road due to a leak from a pipe near Cauvery Emporium on MG Road. Credit: DH Photo/B H Shivakumar

Shoppers on the busy MG Road in the heart of the city had to wade through a pool of drinking water on Tuesday, thanks to a leaking water pipe.

While the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) received a complaint on Sunday, they could not resolve the issue immediately. "Water is supplied on alternate days. Hence, we had to wait till Tuesday to check where exactly the leak is," a senior BWSSB official said.

"It is a busy stretch and the traffic police did not give us permission to take up the work immediately. We will take up the work on Tuesday night and try to finish it before the morning traffic picks up," the official added.

The leak also affected the vehicular movement. "The issue has been reported for three days. Our personnel have taken a few measures to help solve the problem. However, we have been assured that the issue will be resolved soon," said M A Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic).

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

