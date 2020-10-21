Water supply disruption in Uttarahalli on Oct 21

The water supply will be disrupted from 8 am to 4 pm in BEML 3rd, 4th and 5th Stages, Aditya Layout, Kodipalya, Channasandra and other areas in the Uttarahalli ward (number 184) on Wednesday.
The disruption is due to the commissioning work on linking pipelines to supply water to Arehalli village, the BWSSB said in a statement.
Trump, Biden 'pooper' figurines steal show in Spain
Drought, hunger drive Nepal farmers to India
Yazidi Iraqi tradition of arak-making from dates alive
Do presidential debates have any effect on outcomes?
'Some mouthwashes, oral rinses may help reduce Covid'
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now