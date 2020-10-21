Water supply disruption in Uttarahalli on Oct 21

Water supply disruption in Uttarahalli on Oct 21

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 21 2020, 01:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2020, 04:37 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

The water supply will be disrupted from 8 am to 4 pm in BEML 3rd, 4th and 5th Stages, Aditya Layout, Kodipalya, Channasandra and other areas in the Uttarahalli ward (number 184) on Wednesday. 

The disruption is due to the commissioning work on linking pipelines to supply water to Arehalli village, the BWSSB said in a statement. 

