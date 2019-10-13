Well-developed east zone has more cases of plastic use

East Bengaluru has recorded the most cases of plastic use, while the western part of the city recorded more cases of open defecation and littering.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike survey conducted through retired marshals also showed that the wealthy and well-developed eastern part recorded more violations and payment of heavy fines.

Since the BBMP launched its cleanliness drive in September, the 232 marshals appointed by the civic body registered 2,836 cases of violation in 198 wards and collected Rs 14.33 lakh as fine from the offenders.

Kaveripura in the Govindarajanagara Assembly constituency in the heart of the city registered 40 cases of the public dumping garbage in open spaces instead of handing the segregated waste over to the auto tippers.

The Hoodi ward in Mahadevapura registered 45 cases of using banned plastic items like spoons, plates and carry bags. The residents and traders in the ward paid Rs 26,300 in fine for the violations.

Despite measures by the civic authority to make the city open defecation free (ODF) under the Swachh Bharat mission, the Bilekahalli ward in the Bommanahalli Assembly constituency has registered 25 open defecation cases, for which Rs 7,350 has been collected as fine.

Of the 2,836 cases registered in all 198 wards, the east zone accounted for 595 cases — the highest for any zone. The south and west zones tied with 491 cases of plastic usage, garbage dumping and open defecation.

In line with a 2018 government order, the BBMP appointed 232 marshals to stop violations of using and handling solid waste. While the appointment of marshals was over in August, they were deployed on the field from September 1.

"We succeeded in minimising public littering in the city," Col Rajbeer Singh, chairman, Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Welfare Society, which supplies marshals to the civic authority, told DH. "We'll continue to cover all the areas in the wards to prevent violations."