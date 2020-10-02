What makes a city child-friendly?

Redesigning safer and healthier urban spaces for young people is the subject of a recent study by Nikita Luke, Rohit Tak, Ariadne Samios and Claudia Adriazola-Steil from the World Research Institute (WRI).

Children are often under-prioritised or even disregarded in urban planning and design. “It’s estimated that up to 500 children die daily in road crashes around the world; thousands more incur injuries and psychological trauma from collisions with vehicles that can affect them for years.”

On the streets or in public spaces, feeling unsafe or uncomfortable in outdoor spaces also discourages children from physical exercise at a time when 80% of children between ages 11-17 are not physically active, the report says.

The coronavirus pandemic has further highlighted the urgent need for safe outdoor areas for children, many of whom have experienced severe declines in mental and physical health due to restricted access to socialisation and activity.

The report recommends six ways cities can make a difference in the lives of their youngest residents:

1. Green spaces, recreational facilities accessible to everyone

2. Safe walking and cycling infrastructure, especially around schools

3. Low-speed zones, crucial for the safety of all pedestrians but especially children.

4. Car-free streets, temporary closure of streets.

5. Consider the eye level and cognitive abilities of children while developing safe school zones

6. Clean air zones in and around schools and residential communities