When Yamaraja descendedon Bengaluru's streets

The city cops are finding ingenious ways to keep people indoors during the Covid-19 lockdown, even if that means dressing up as Yama and chasing away the roamers.
Officers from the HSR Layout police station in southern Bengaluru dressed up as the Hindu god of death to crack down on people stepping out without a valid reason. The innovative law-enforcement technique was employed days after two policemen from Halasuru wore coronavirus-shaped helmets to waylay motorcyclists.
The Yama-lookalike policemen from HSR Layout travel in a patrol car to stop vehicle users and give them an explicit warning: If you step out of your home, Yama will enter your home.
Policemen from CK Achukattu also dressed up as Yama to carry out a door-to-door awareness campaign.
