White-topping of Binny Mill Road: UDD rejects BBMP’s proposal

White-topping of Binny Mill Road: UDD rejects proposal

This comes after the UDD found that the same stretch was taken up for asphalting at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 crore in the current financial year

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 04 2023, 03:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 05:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has rejected the BBMP's proposal to white-top Binny Mill Road at an estimated cost of Rs 9.5 crore.

While the white-topping proposal was submitted by the BBMP's projects (central) division, the asphalting work is being taken up by the road infrastructure division. The development shows that there is no co-ordination or due diligence on the part of the BBMP before finalising new works.

The BBMP's projects (central) division was keen to use the Rs 9.5-crore grant as the state government had earlier dropped the plan to white-top the old Outer Ring Road from Mysore Road to University Gate as it was asphalted ahead of Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's visit in June last year.

