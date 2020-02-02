White-topping to resume on RV Road

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s white-topping work between Lalbagh West Gate and South End Circle from Sunday is likely to throw traffic along the stretch out of gear, especially during peak hours.

Previously, the civic body had completed the work on the right side of the same stretch, and will now resume the work along the left side from the Lalbagh West Gate to South End Circle.

According to an official release from the Palike, the civic body, along with the Bengaluru Traffic Police, has made alternative arrangements for motorists commuting on the stretch (see map).