Why bus priority lane only in IT hubs: Activist to BMTC

If the existing BMTC bus routes were to be mapped, it would reveal the prevailing wage imbalances, a city activist has said, accusing the bus operator of discriminating against certain commuters.

Leo Saldanha, coordinator of the city-based Environment Support Group (ESG), questioned the absence of the bus corridor in areas like Rajajinagar, Chamarajpet or Bannerghatta Road.

“Why should the bus priority lanes be there only for IT hubs?” Saldanha asked a gathering of citizens on Saturday, during a discussion on ‘Ellara Bus-Ellarigu Bus’ (Our Bus, Bus For All) organised by the Bengaluru Bus Commuters’ Forum. “We have overcome the caste consciousness and have developed class consciousness,” he added.

Saldanha said that if the wages of garment or domestic workers were equal to those of IT employees, even they would get the benefits of the bus priority lane.

Representatives of house workers, garment workers’ association and people from villages close to the outskirts said bus services were not a luxury.

“Garment workers avoid the public transport by settling close to the workplace and pay huge rent,” said Prathiba, who represented the garment workers’ association.

The representatives said that commuters having passes were always looked down upon.

“Since pass holders are higher on our route, the BMTC had cancelled the buses. They look down upon pass holders as if they are beggars. Don’t we pay for the passes,” asked Yelamma, a domestic worker from Bhovipalya off Sarjapur Road.

She said commuters like her have to cough up an additional Rs 50 to reach the bus stand or the main road, despite paying Rs 1,050 for the monthly pass. “So, how can we depend on BMTC by earning less than

Rs 9,000 a month,” she said.