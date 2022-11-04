Wildlife board puts off highway plans inside Bannerghatta National Park  

The state wildlife board on Thursday put off the 6.3-kilometre Satellite Township Ring Road (STRR) inside Bannerghatta National Park (BNP).

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) plans to provide a bypass to interstate vehicles through STRR. The project is seen as a way to cut down traffic congestion inside Bengaluru.

Given the sensitivity of the area within the BNP limits, NHAI had proposed to build an elevated corridor with soundproofing to ensure the wildlife is not disturbed by noise pollution.

But at the board meeting, a member pointed out that allowing the highway in Bannerghatta will complicate the state government’s stance in places like the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

“The Chief Minister heard out the members’ concerns and suggested that the highways authority be asked to prepare an alternative plan, both to protect the wildlife in Bannerghatta and also avoid setting a wrong precedence by allowing a flyover,” a source said.

In 2018, the state government took a formal stand against Kerala’s demand to allow night traffic in the 36-kilometre stretch inside the Bandipur forest area. Local population also supported the ban on the road that passes through the interiors of the tiger reserve. As an alternative, the Kerala government has been pressing for an 18-kilometre elevated highway above the reserve to facilitate vehicle movement in the night.

Electric line in elephant corridor to be revised

Chairing the wildlife board meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai highlighted the need to protect the elephant corridor in Ramanagar.

In the previous board meeting, the KPTCL said laying an underground line was not feasible. When the matter came up for discussion on Thursday, board members expressed concern over the danger to the elephant corridor due to the

overhead line.

“Any disturbance (to the corridor) will have long-term implications. The chairman then suggested that the KPTCL should be told to go take the line underground,” a member said.