Will fill potholes in 15 days: BBMP

The BBMP has formed 31 teams to fill potholes in the city on the directions of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

While 10 teams will fill potholes on main roads, six teams will focus on roads in three BBMP zones in the city centre. The five remaining zones will have three teams each, BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said. Twenty-six loads of hot mix will be used exclusively for filling the potholes, he added.

“The BWSSB has not released the funds for repairing the roads that it dug up in areas outside the city for laying water pipelines. I have asked the engineers for an estimate of the repair work. Except for these roads, potholes elsewhere will be filled within 15 days,” he said.