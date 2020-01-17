Will opt for train if frequency improves: Flyers

Will airport-bound passengers switch to a suburban rail link once the halt station at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is operationalised? Here’s what DH found out after interacting with a cross-section of Bengalureans.

As things stand, it is a nightmare for those headed to KIA and neighbouring areas. It is not only the road traffic but also the high fares. Now, the halt station, to be commissioned sometime in February, opens up an entirely new alternative.

A single-track railway line passes through the proposed halt-station with three trains connecting the city with Kolar, Channapatna and Chikkaballapur. The fourth train linking Whitefield, Chikkaballapur and Kolar is expected to commence its service within a week.

For many, the option would be attractive only if the frequency of trains improve. Kavya Jose, an executive and a frequent business traveller from Whitefield says, “The idea of going to the railway station, getting an itinerary, plus the waiting time seems pretty inconvenient.”

This is particularly so when compared to the cab and the bus services that arrive at the airport terminals.

“It’ll be favourable if the train frequency is high. This will also cut the road traffic,” she points out.

Anish Poddar, a business analyst is a frequent flyer and commutes between the airport and Koramangala regularly. “I prefer public transport (trains, buses) over private vehicles as the roads are not reliable for compact automobiles,” he says.

However, he adds a caveat: “It all depends on the timing. If my flight is late-night or early-landing, airport commute is smooth and door-to-door, and therefore I prefer cabs during those hours. My house is located in the tense streets of the city and door-to-door commute during peak hours is inconvenient.”

The nearest bus stop, he says, “lies a kilometre away from my place and last mile connectivity is an issue during peak hours; not only because of the traffic but also because of rash-driving. Trains would be a safer option though.”

For Basavaraj, a construction worker and daily commuter on the airport route, train is a better option after a long day’s work. “When travelling in trains, we get to sleep but it’s not possible in buses. Having trains within the city will be of great help for us,” he says.

Basavaraj’s friend and colleague was pleasantly surprised that a new railway option from the airport to the city is now underway. He says, “We are not aware of the train routes here. Trains are so much cheaper, we would definitely opt for trains any day over buses.”

“A railway service is surely welcome if it reduces the travel time significantly. Although I do think that the trains should have an AC service and be maintained well — the cost isn’t as big a factor for the people who would take the service. The focus should be on reducing the travel time — only then will it be worth the effort,” says IT professional Uddeshya Mishra, who frequents the airport.

Khader Ali Khan, a resident of Yelahanka is delighted that there will now be a train at Whitefield, his place of work. He hopes that the timings are compatible with his office shift timings.

On normal days, Khader uses a cab to get back home. “Sitting in cabs for long hours causes back pain and other health issues. A train ride back is so much faster,” he says. Babu Kondappa, another resident of Yelahanka says that his business involves him travelling to Devanahalli and KIA frequently. “I hail cabs but the traffic is terrible.

The airport is just about 15 kilometers away but takes more than an hour and a half. Except for Vayu Vajra, buses are not convenient as they stop far away from the airport.”

He is convinced that trains are the best bet to bypass all these problems. Kondappa is sure that people, both airport workers and passengers would make that big switch once they become more aware of the railway halt station at KIA.