Will test samples if kits are provided: Nimhans

The virology department at Nimhans has communicated to the Centre that it will test suspected coronavirus cases if it is given test kits.

The Centre had earlier written to all virus research and diagnostic labs in the country, asking whether they can conduct tests on suspected cases.

Only two labs are currently conducting tests for the viral infection — National Institute of Virology, Bengaluru Field Unit, and Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI).

Dr V Ravi, HOD, Virology, NIMHANS, said: “The National Centre for Disease Control has a network of Influenza labs that we are a part of. They sent us a mail asking if we will be willing to test. They have done this to all labs in the network, around 42 of them; 12 are active and currently testing for coronavirus across India.” “We said as long as test kits are provided we will test.”

While an institution should have a BSL-II level lab to conduct the tests for coronavirus, NIMHANS has a BSL-III level lab. Manpower trained to do the flu test is also required.

“It should have a PCR machine and a separate area for extraction of specimens and running the tests, and the reagents. Throat and blood samples need to be tested.”