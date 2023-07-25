Without grievance redressal, citizens struggle to get BDA’s attention on broken roads

While pothole-ridden roads may not be exactly new to Bengalureans, the situation for those in BDA-developed layouts may be particularly bad due to the absence of grievance redressal.

Vajarahalli Main Road, asphalted just a couple of months ago, is a case in point. Citizens are struggling to get the road repaired even as it begins to develop potholes so soon. The situation is similar in Anjanapura Double Road. Both these roads had been re-laid and asphalted after multiple citizen complaints and protests.

“None of the BDA officials cared to respond to our complaints,” said Abdul Aleem from Changemakers of Kanakapura Road, a consortium of 50 Residents' Welfare Associations in the area. “Only after multiple protests did the work take off. There is absolutely no accountability in the BDA.”

Another resident, Srivatsa Vajapeyam, pointed out that the Sahaaya application is of no use. “The app allows us to register complaints, but officials hardly notice them,” he said. No management system is in place, making it impossible to get work done on time.”

Aleem said protest is the resort to get officials’ attention.

Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Chairman Rakesh Singh assured that he would get the problems addressed. “Acting on people’s grievances is our responsibility,” he said. “I will personally ensure we take action. I will also be personally available to receive complaints, and people can reach me.”

Catch-22 situation

Asked about the BDA’s failure to lay new roads and repair the old ones, an official from the agency explained that they were waiting for people to occupy the layouts.

“The facilities get damaged if left unused for a long time,” he said. “If people stop constructions and move in, we can provide some facilities.”

Site owners, on the other hand, felt it would be impossible to move into the layouts without the basic amenities.

BDA chief Rakesh Singh conceded that the BDA should take onus to provide infrastructure. “It is their right,” he said.