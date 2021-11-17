Work on Kengeri-Magadi Road underpass to begin soon

The BBMP is preparing to begin work on the underpass proposed between Kengeri and Magadi main road, across Ullal main road.

“We have finalised the tender and issued the work order. We have also instructed agencies like Bescom and BWSSB to inspect the area and shift their utilities,” said Nandeesh J R, BBMP executive engineer (RR Nagar).

The 323-m four-lane (divided bi-directional) underpass will facilitate signal-free movement at Ullal Junction and in turn, reduce traffic density in the area. Nandeesh also added that BBMP officials are working alongside the traffic police to plan the required traffic diversion.

“A plan (for diversion) will be made soon. It is a step-by-step process,” Nandeesh said. “Trees in the area must be translocated first and the utilities must follow. Once this is done, we should plan traffic diversion.”

BBMP forest department officials are currently translocating the trees in the junction and are confident of finishing the work in a week’s time.

“Out of the 84 trees identified in the junction, four can be retained there and 17 must be felled.

“The other 64 are getting shifted to the Bangalore University campus. We have already shifted 40 trees,” said Govindaraju V, Deputy Conservator of Forest, BBMP.

