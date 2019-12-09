Yelachenahalli-Anjanapura road to get facelift

As major civil works on the new metro line between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura (Reach 4B) are in the final stage, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has taken up repair work of a stretch of Kanakapura road which has been damaged due to movement of heavy machinery over the last two years.

The 6.5-km stretch of the road between Yelachenahalli and Anjanapura Township near the NICE Road junction will soon get a facelift with drain and footpath development works at an estimated cost of Rs 13.5 crore.

The BMRCL has invited bids for the work and fixed a six-month deadline from the date of awarding the tender. The last date for submitting bids is December 26 and the officials hope to award the work by the end of January.

Travelling on the Kanakapura Road, especially after the Konanakunte Cross, has become a nightmare for commuters due to the large potholes and thick clouds of dust. Residents from around the areas have long complained that metro work has made life miserable.

“There have been numerous accidents, most of them involving bikers. We have written several times to the BBMP to fix the road but the officials said they would not be able to take up road repair work till metro construction is completed. It’s good that the BMRCL has finally taken up the repair work. We hope they will stick to the deadline of six months,” Sundar K R, a resident, told DH.

Sources in the BMRCL said the work on Kanakapura Road will set a good precedent as it indicates that the corporation is taking full responsibility for the stretch of the road affected by its work.

To a question on the poor condition of roads and footpaths below metro lines under Phase 1, an official said no comprehensive work was taken up earlier.

“The repair of roads and footpaths was entrusted to the BBMP after the completion of Phase 1. We routinely receive complaints about broken footpaths under metro stations. Good roads, better footpaths and drains actually complement the metro,” the source added.

Asked about a possible cost-sharing between the BMRCL and the BBMP, an official said he was not aware of any such development.