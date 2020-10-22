'Yeshwantpur metro-railway train station skywalk by 2021'

The long-awaited foot overbridge between the Yeshwantpur metro and railway stations is set to become reality. Not only that, the BMRCL has even planned to connect the nearby Sandal Soap Factory metro station with the Yeshwanthpur bus terminal

and the IISc.

Ever since the Yeshwantpur metro station opened in 2014, transport activists and passengers have consistently complained about the lack of connectivity with the adjacent railway station.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) now says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the South Western Railway to work on 10 projects that seek to develop the two metro stations as part of a multimodal transport hub.

From the 82-metre-long FOB between the metro stations, a second FOB, 230 metres long, will branch out to connect the eastern and western sides of the railway and metro stations and the island platforms of the railways.

Other works on the list include providing a bus bay for BMTC buses in the southwestern corner abutting Tumakuru Road, an auto stand, multi-storey parking for two-wheelers as well as landscaping of open areas.

BMRCL said a contract had been given to Hyderabad-based Arvee Associates to prepare a detailed design for both the FOBs. “The contract includes a detailed design of a 1,500-metre-long FOB connecting the nearby Sandal Soap metro station and the BMTC TTMC at Yeshwantpur and extending up to the Indian Institute of Science,” it added.

The BMRCL indicated a 2021 deadline for the works, saying the MoU shall be completed “within the 75th year of India’s Independence” but did not specify the deadline for the 1.5-km-long bridge to the IISc.

Urban transport activist Sanjeev Dyamannavar welcomed the development, considering the planned opening of the southern extension of the Green Line to Anjanapura. “At the same time, the BMRCL needs to build foot overbridges for Peenya, Jalahalli and Nagasandra metro stations on priority which have been pending for more than six years,” he said.