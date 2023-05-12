Bengaluru: Italian illustration show opens on May 12 to observe 'Europe Day'

On the occasion of Europe Day, the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru has partnered with Srishti Manipal School of Art and Design to host an exhibition by established Italian illustrators.

The show, called EUROPA, will be on from May 12 to 26 at the ‘Rooh ground floor’ of the institution.

The exhibition will showcase 16 works, and will be opened by Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru; Arindam Das, Director of Srishti; and Dr Geetha Narayanan, founder of Srishti. The Consul General of The Netherlands, Canada and Japan will also be present.