Bengaluru: Italian illustration show opens on May 12 to observe 'Europe Day'

On the occasion of Europe Day, the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru has partnered with Srishti Manipal School of Art and Design to host an exhibition by established Italian illustrators.
The show, called EUROPA, will be on from May 12 to 26 at the ‘Rooh ground floor’ of the institution.
The exhibition will showcase 16 works, and will be opened by Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy in Bengaluru; Arindam Das, Director of Srishti; and Dr Geetha Narayanan, founder of Srishti. The Consul General of The Netherlands, Canada and Japan will also be present.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam
WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants
Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station
Modi's space push for India counts on private players
Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka
Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row
Violence scars Manipur’s young generation
Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts
George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors
Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin