Bengaluru: Jobseeker crushed to death by hotel lift

A teenager looking for a job at a restaurant was crushed to death by a food lift on the first day of his probation period, police said.

Ganesh Singh, 18, turned up at Udupi Vaibhav restaurant in Marathahalli on March 15, seeking to find some work.

The management asked him to work in the kitchen and promised to hire him if his performance was satisfactory.

Around 8.45 pm, he was asked to take utensils and food items from the kitchen, which is located on the ground floor, to the first floor by the food lift. Ganesh apparently didn’t have an idea how the lift works, but agreed nonetheless.

As he tried taking those things inside, the lift door closed after the timeout, crushing Ganesh’s head.

The hotel staff rushed Ganesh to a nearby hospital but it was too late.

His father, Krishna Singh, has filed a complaint, prompting the police to book the hotel owner and the manager for causing death by negligence.

An officer from the jurisdictional HAL police station said that it was the hotel management’s responsibility to train Ganesh in the lift’s operations.

Those named in the FIR have been summoned for questioning and would face action depending upon the result of the investigation, the officer added.