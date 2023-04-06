Bengaluru Karaga: Liquor ban in CBD area

In light of the Bengaluru Karaga, scheduled to take place at Shri Dharmaraya Swamy temple in Thigalarpet from late Thursday night, the authorities have imposed a ban on liquor in certain areas of the Central Business District (CBD).

To ensure a peaceful procession and to prevent any unwanted incidents, Bengaluru Police Commissioner C H Pratap Reddy has issued an order prohibiting the sale and consumption of alcohol in wine stores, bars, restaurants, pubs, and other liquor-serving places located in the Halasuru Gate, SJ Park, Sampangiramanagar, and Wilson Garden police station limits.

This ban will come into effect from 12 pm on April 6 until 10 am on April 7, during which thousands of people are expected to participate in the procession.

Traffic diversions

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued traffic diversions ahead of the Bengaluru Karaga.

The Karaga procession will start at midnight on Thursday and conclude by 6 am on Friday.

As a result, from Thursday midnight to 8 pm on Friday, vehicular movement is prohibited on the stretch between City Market Circle to Mysore Bank Circle via Avenue Road and Cottonpet Main Road.

Citizens have been directed to take the SJP Road-Town Hall-Kempegowda Road instead. Those taking the Cottonpet Main Road will have to take a right at Shanthala Circle and move towards Mysore Road via Vatal Nagaraj Road and Binny Mill Road.

Once the procession enters Avenue Road, vehicles moving between Arcot Srinivasachar Street and City Market Circle will be directed to take a right turn near Arcot Srinivasachar Street and travel via Royan Circle. All vehicles that move on Cottonpet Main road will be diverted towards GT Road after they reach Shanthala Circle.

Commuters who travel to Cottonpet Main Road from Mill Road will have to take a deviation and reach Shanthala Circle via Dr TCM Royan Road. Citizens who come to watch the Karaga have been provided parking at Bannappa Park and Town Hall.