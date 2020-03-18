Bengaluru: Keep common areas clean, apartments told

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 18 2020, 01:16am ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 03:58am ist
Representative Image

As the number of Covid-19 cases in the city neared double-digit, the BBMP released an advisory to apartments, suggesting that resident welfare associations and societies regulate common areas and ensure strict maintenance of social distance.

The advisory focused on the prevention of people from coming into contact with each other and called for the immediate cancellation of parties and social meetings,  besides closing gymnasiums, sporting facilities, swimming pools and recreational and club facilities.

“Common areas, floors, railings and surfaces, likely to be touched by residents, should be cleaned using sodium hypochlorite, bleaching powder or any effective disinfectant,” the advisory, signed by BBMP commissioner
B H Anil Kumar said, stressing on the need to give attention to housekeeping staff.

Additionally, the BBMP advised residents to discourage children from playing outside in groups. “Parents are requested to engage children with indoor activities,” it said.

“Support and cooperation from your side is highly necessary for the next 30 days and this would reduce the transmission of the infection in the community,” the advisory noted.

Bengaluru
Karnataka
COVID-19
