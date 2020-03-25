Bengaluru: KIA T2 work halted, COVID-19 safety measures boosted

All construction work inside the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) campus has been stopped following the government’s order, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a release.

The airport operator on Tuesday announced that stringent precautionary measures are in place to safeguard the 6,000-strong labour force from Coronavirus.

Mandatory thermal scanning for staff, workers, visitors and subcontractors at the entry points and checkpoints are in place from March 14, the release said.

Biometric attendance system has been changed to contact-less face reading. Awareness signage on preventive measures of COVID-19 is displayed across project sites, including the importance and method of social distancing.

BIAL is also conducting awareness sessions for staff and workers on COVID-19 precautions. Hand sanitisers and hand wash facilities have also been provided at all site establishments, offices, workers’ camps, construction sites, dining areas and toilets, it said.

Among other measures, regular fumigation and sanitisation at offices and labour camp, a halt to mass labour transportation to ensure enough distance between workers, direction to workers with non-COVID-19 illnesses to stay indoors, and monitoring of those with diabetes and high blood pressure, are also undertaken.

The BIAL Projects team, the release said, is in touch with all contractors, round the clock to ensure the safety of workers. Additional doctors and trained male nurses have also been deployed in shifts to check and take care of any emergency.