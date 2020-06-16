Bengaluru: KR Market development plan lays emphasis on hygiene

The Bengaluru Smart City Limited (BSCL) revisited its plan to develop KR Market by giving greater emphasis to hygiene-related works.

At a city-level advisory forum meeting held on Monday, BSCL managing director Hepsiba Rani Korlapati briefed the members of the forum, including Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan, about the latest plan that seeks to improve the KR Market junction as well as the market area.

“At the junction, the idea is to reclaim the public place by removing encroachments and also streamlining the traffic flow by removing artificial bottlenecks,” an official said.

“Developing the existing BMTC bus stand, pedestrian zones underpass, and geometric improvements will be incorporated,” the official added.

The BSCL has previously called tenders for improving the market area. But technical glitches in the e-procurement website had led to a lapse of the bids.

On Monday, it was decided to revise the detailed project reports (DPR).

“The DPRs for the junction as well as the market will be revised to lay major emphasis on hygiene. This includes the construction of toilets, a clean seating area, and unnecessary wastage of space. The existing mutton market will be replaced with a better one,” the official said.