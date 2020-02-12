Bengaluru: Libyan student found overstaying his visa

A 35-year-old Libyan national was arrested in eastern Bengaluru for overstaying his visa.

Head constable Venkatesh B M and constable Harish Kanarli, both from the Banaswadi police station, went searching homes in AK Colony, Kammanahalli around 3.40 pm on Monday, as part of a drive against foreigners staying illegally. They found four foreigners living there. While three of them showed their documents, including valid passports and visas, Saeed Abduslam Saeed Shakra, from Thaghan, Libya, told the policemen that he had lost his passport and had applied for the extension of visa. He showed a photo of his passport on his phone, which showed it to have expired in 2013.

Shakra told the police that he had come to India on a student visa and had applied for a PhD course at a private college. He further said that his family was paying his expenses.

Shakra was taken to the police station. An enquiry with the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office showed that his passport had been renewed and was valid until 2020, but his visa expired a year ago. Police are waiting for court directions to deport him.