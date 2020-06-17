Bengaluru: Lockdown opened up world to this class 6 YouTuber

COVID-19 induced lockdown opened up the world for this for class 6 student of Bengaluru-based Greenwood High International School.

With movement being restricted, Reynah Gupta got curious to know how people across the world were dealing with this new normal.

Refusing to be struck by boredom, she started her own YouTube series to know the impact of the lockdown on people in different countries.

Through her channel 'Reynahs', she interacts with seven families from seven countries.

The families from India, Dubai, United Kingdom, Nigeria, Singapore, USA and Australia narrate their experiences while managing their life.

In about 10 minutes, the video captures varied experiences of people. How families cope with their struggles with essentials, about boding time, about children struck in other places and many more things are covered.

For instance, Reynah learns that a Jordanian family in Dubai couldn’t get back their daughter after it was announced that people travelling to Jordan would be quarantined.

A Nigerian family had to survive on cereals for a long time soon after they returned from a vacation and found that everything had changed.

The US family talks about its experience of running out of basics including, toilet paper.

“Recording this series has been an amazing experience for me," said Reynah excited with the venture.

"Interacting with people of different cultures faced with similar kind of challenges and learning their different ways of managing these situations helped me understand them better,” Reynah said.