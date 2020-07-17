Bengaluru lockdown won’t be extended, says B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday clarified that the lockdown will not be extended in Bengaluru, while asking authorities to ramp up measures to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

“Lockdown is not the solution to control Covid-19. There is no plan or proposal with the government to extend it,” Yediyurappa said during a meeting to take stock of the situation in Bengaluru with those in-charge of the city’s eight municipal zones.

The city will return to normalcy from July 22, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said. Elaborating on this, he said: “Lockdown will not be extended; I'm saying this after discussing with the CM. There is no such thinking before the government. The CM has got a report from the experts, which was discussed in the meeting. By lockdown we can only postpone things, we have taken that breathing time. If we extend the lockdown, it will just continue on and on.”

Measures such as sealing down specific places will continue, Ashoka said.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru Mayor Gautham Kumar and BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar sought extending the lockdown by one more week to make it a 14-day lockdown. Congress leader Eshwar Khandre demanded a 15-day lockdown, slamming the current one for being lax.

During the meeting, the CM asked authorities to ensure a quick turnaround time to get Covid-19 patients taken to the hospital. “Within two hours of a person getting the test report, a bed should be allocated and an ambulance arranged to take that person to the hospital. This system should be decentralized and supervised zone-wise,” he said, adding that while allotting beds priority must be given for those who are symptomatic and aged above 65 years.

Another meeting should be held with private hospitals to ensure Covid and non-Covid patients get timely treatment, the CM said. “Those without symptoms can be taken either to the Covid Care Centre or kept under home quarantine,” the CM directed, saying this would ensure those with severe symptoms can be given treatment.

Private hospitals that do not cooperate by providing beds should face “strict action,” Yediyurappa said.

Rapid antigen tests must be done on patients who die due to Covid-19 in hospitals and their bodies immediately handed over or their last rites conducted as per guidelines. The same must be done for those who die at home, the CM said.

Nodal officers and volunteers will be appointed to disseminate information on the availability of beds and admission of Covid-19 patients in private hospitals.

“In every ward, kalyana mantapas and guest houses have been identified to quarantine those who do not have sufficient space to do so at home,” the CM said.

Stating that the government's intention was to conduct more tests, Ashoka said it was discussed in the meeting and all the required arrangements will be made zone wise. “We have discussed beds, shortage of ventilators, and necessary steps will be taken to make arrangements.”