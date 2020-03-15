Bengaluru: Major fire guts eucalyptus plantation on BU campus

A massive fire broke out on Bangalore University’s Jnanabharati campus on Saturday afternoon, reducing the thick vegetation to ashes. According to eyewitnesses, the blaze was first noticed near the university’s law college close to a eucalyptus grove.

“The fire, which started on a small scale due to some mischief by miscreants, later engulfed the entire stretch as there were dry leaves lying around. It took the fire brigade personnel and volunteers of BU almost three hours to contain the blaze,” a BU official said.

Prof KR Venugopal, BU vice-chancellor, said there were no casualties in the fire incident. “Fire accidents are common in the summer, especially where there are eucalyptus trees. There is a huge eucalyptus plantation on the campus, and we are considering removing this species and planting native varieties. We are awaiting permission from the forest department to take up the planting (of native varieties). It will hopefully begin by the monsoon,” Venugopal said.