Bengaluru: Man ends life at rehab centre

A 40-year-old man died by suicide at a rehabilitation centre at Bandepalya in southeastern Bengaluru on Monday night, allegedly due to depression.

Preliminary investigations by police have revealed that Whitefield resident Lingaraju was an alcohol addict and his family admitted him to the rehabilitation centre in Mangammanapalya a few days ago.

On Monday night, a staffer at the rehabilitation centre found Lingaraju hanging from the window grille on a cable wire. He was found to be dead. Police were alerted about the death.

Lingaraju’s family said he was working with a private firm. He used to come home drunk daily and caused a ruckus. He usually ended up hitting one of the family members. So, they admitted him to the rehabilitation centre.

An investigating officer from Bandepalya police said Lingaraju’s depression is suspected to have led him to take his own life. “We’ve taken up an unnatural death case and are investigating further,” he said.