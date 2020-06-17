Bengaluru: Man ends life at rehab centre

Bengaluru: Man ends life at rehab centre

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2020, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 03:36 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A 40-year-old man died by suicide at a rehabilitation centre at Bandepalya in southeastern Bengaluru on Monday night, allegedly due to depression.

Preliminary investigations by police have revealed that Whitefield resident Lingaraju was an alcohol addict and his family admitted him to the rehabilitation centre in Mangammanapalya a few days ago.

On Monday night, a staffer at the rehabilitation centre found Lingaraju hanging from the window grille on a cable wire. He was found to be dead. Police were alerted about the death.

Lingaraju’s family said he was working with a private firm. He used to come home drunk daily and caused a ruckus. He usually ended up hitting one of the family members. So, they admitted him to the rehabilitation centre.

An investigating officer from Bandepalya police said Lingaraju’s depression is suspected to have led him to take his own life. “We’ve taken up an unnatural death case and are investigating further,” he said. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

rehabilitation
Suicide
Bengaluru
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

 