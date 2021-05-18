Bengaluru man trying to buy medicine online loses Rs 34,000

A Yeshwantpur resident lost around Rs 34,000 while trying to buy Tocilizumab, an immune-modulating drug, online.

In a police complaint, private firm employee Rakshith stated that he placed an order for Tocilizumab on an e-commerce portal recently after learning that the drug helps in fighting Covid-19. Immune modulators help to activate, boost or restore the immune function.

Rakshith called a phone number given on the website and placed the order for Tocilizumab. He also transferred Rs 34,000 to a bank account listed on the website. The delivery of the medicine was assured the next day, but it never arrived. His phone calls also went unanswered.

Realising that he was cheated, Rakshith lodged a complaint with the North CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotic) Crime police. A police officer said they were investigating the case.