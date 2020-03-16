Bengaluru man who passed off murder as accident held in police shooting

The police said they shot two elusive criminal suspects after they resisted arrest. One of the suspects is wanted for murder, while the second man is accused of attempted murder.

Bagalur police inspector B Ramamurthy shot Ravi Kumar in the left leg after he reportedly refused to surrender and attacked police officers on Friday.

Ravi is a suspect in the murder of Kattigenahalli resident Umashankar alias Donga.

Ravi and his associates had allegedly struck Umashankar and his friend Bharath as they rode a motorcycle from Srinivasapur to Mitiganahalli on March 10. They later mercilessly attacked the duo with machetes, leaving them for dead. Passersby took them to a hospital, where Umashakar died. Bharath is still under treatment.

The police initially suspected it to be an accident, but later concluded that it was murder after examining Umashankar’s injuries. While police had arrested two suspects, Mahindra and Mani, Ravi had remained at large.

The police received a tip off that he was hiding in Kogilu Cross, North Bengaluru, on Friday. Ramamurthy and his men rushed there and waylaid Ravi, asking him to surrender. But he started attacking the police. The inspector then shot him in the leg.

In another incident, history-sheeter Kumar N was arrested after Marathahalli police inspector Ramesh J fired at him. Kumar is accused of brutally assaulting Devarabeesanahalli resident Chandru on March 11. In a police complaint, Chandru had stated that Kumar, his associates Ajay, Vijay and four others tried to kill him.

Following the complaint, a police team went to Gunjurpalya, Varthur, where Kumar was reportedly hiding. Seeing the policemen, he allegedly attacked constable Sharanappa. The inspector then fired at Kumar, immobilising him.