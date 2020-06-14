Bengaluru: Manipal doctors perform complex kidney transplant during lockdown

Doctors at Manipal Hospitals have successfully treated a 43-year-old patient from Kolkata suffering from kidney failure.

Noted nephrologist Dr Ravi Jangamani, along with urologists Dr Deepak Dubey, Dr Shivashankar R and Dr Somanna, cardiothoracic vascular surgeon Dr Devananda N S, anaesthesiologist Dr Navneetan and the team carried out the complex kidney transplant recently.

The patient, Jinmay Kundu, had a familial kidney disease called Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease, which resulted in kidney failure. He had multiple complications, urgently needed a kidney transplant and also required blood for the surgery.

His condition had worsened during the lockdown. Kundu also had bad blood vessels with a 90% narrowing of the lower aorta, leading to poor blood supply in the lower part of the body, which made it difficult for the kidney transplant.

The surgery was the first-of-its-kind kidney transplant at Manipal Hospitals. The patient is stable.

“This was one of the most technically challenging kidney transplants one can imagine. Coupled with this challenge was the anxiety related to the Covid 19 infection around us. The patient had diseased blood vessels and the only option was to use a synthetic graft,” Dr Dubey, HoD and Consultant, Surgical Urology, Robotic Surgery and Renal Transplantation Department, said in a statement.