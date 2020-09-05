Bengaluru Mayor moots proposal to rename metro station after Dr Rajkumar

Mayor moots bid to rename metro station after Rajkumar

Umesh R Yadav
  • Sep 05 2020, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 02:59 ist
Mayor Goutham Kumar

Mayor Goutham Kumar submitted a memorandum to the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to name the Magadi Road metro station as Dr Rajkumar metro station.

Kumar met BMRCL MD Ajay Seth on Friday and gave him a letter stating the BBMP council decision’s on August 4 to name the Magadi Road metro station
after the Sandalwood thespian.

The same had been sent to the state government for approval, which it duly obliged. The mayor asked Seth to take further steps to rename the metro station.

