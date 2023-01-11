Bengaluru metro pillar collapse victims were in bad shape on arrival, say doctors

Doctors who treated Tejaswini and Vihan, victims of the metro construction site accident, said they were injured in the head and were severely bleeding.

Dr Raghavendra M S, Superintendent of Altius Multispeciality Hospital located next to the accident site, said both were brought within five minutes of the tragedy, which occurred at 10.15 am.

Tejasvini’s husband and the other twin child were able to walk to the hospital. “Vihan had injuries in the occipital region in the back of the head. The mother had injuries on the temporal region, on the side of the head. Her arm was also fractured. Both had severe internal and external bleeding and were unconscious with a weak pulse upon arrival,” Dr Raghavendra said, adding that the medical team’s main focus was on resuscitation.

Dr Mahesh B S, Consultant Anaesthesiologist at the hospital who treated them, estimates that they had lost 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the total blood volume. “In such cases, the patient will be in shock and will immediately go into cardiac arrest. But we can be sure of the cause of death only after the autopsy report comes in,” Dr Raghavendra said.

Tejasvini died within 30 minutes of reahing the hospital, and Vihan an hour later, he said. A team of 20 doctors performed CPR acnd defibrillation, administered medication through IV lines, and followed standard protocol for emergency life support, Dr Mahesh said. Imaging like CT couldn’t be done as the patients had not stabilised.