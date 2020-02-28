Bengaluru metro worker falls from concourse level at upcoming Pattanagere Station, dies

A metro worker died after he fell from the concourse level of the upcoming Pattanagere Station of Namma Metro Phase 2 Extension on Friday in Bengaluru.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited said the incident happened at 11 am when the victim was engaged in chipping work for the escalator shaft at the concourse level of the under-construction station.

The victim hailed from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh and was working with IL&FS, a contractor hired by BMRCL. "He was immediately shifted to the nearby Hi Tech Hospital and then to Victoria Hospital. On examination, doctors declared him dead at about 11.45 am," the release said.

The release said the accident report has been lodged at the Kengeri police station by the contractor and the family and has been contacted. "All steps have been taken to complete the necessary formalities and provide support to next of kin," it stated, adding that the incident was being investigated.