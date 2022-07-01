Bengaluru Metro's Urja digs 900-m tunnel in six months

Tunnel boring machine (TBM) Urja made a breakthrough at Pottery Town on Thursday as it dug a 900-metre tunnel from the Cantonment metro station after six months of work.
It will now proceed towards the shaft near the Tannery Road station. The section is part of the Reach 6 metro line (Gottigere-Nagawara).
Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which has bagged the work on two packages connecting Vellara Junction to Tannery Road, has taken up the work.
Urja had started tunnelling from the Cantonment station towards Pottery Town station on December 22, 2021.
The TBM had previously set the record of tunnelling 27 metres in a single day in April, which was nearly double the normal daily tunneling length of 8 to 15 metres.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
10 things you should know about Maharashtra CM Shinde
Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore
Alpine launch project to find women F1 drivers by 2030
‘An invisible cage’: How China is policing the future
How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem
How women water warriors are transforming parched lands