Bengaluru Metro's Urja digs 900-m tunnel in six months

Urja had started tunnelling from the Cantonment station towards Pottery Town station on December 22, 2021

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 01 2022, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 02:39 ist
TBM Urja at the far end of the tunnel. Credit: BMRCL

Tunnel boring machine (TBM) Urja made a breakthrough at Pottery Town on Thursday as it dug a 900-metre tunnel from the Cantonment metro station after six months of work.

It will now proceed towards the shaft near the Tannery Road station. The section is part of the Reach 6 metro line (Gottigere-Nagawara).

Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which has bagged the work on two packages connecting Vellara Junction to Tannery Road, has taken up the work.

Urja had started tunnelling from the Cantonment station towards Pottery Town station on December 22, 2021.

The TBM had previously set the record of tunnelling 27 metres in a single day in April, which was nearly double the normal daily tunneling length of 8 to 15 metres.

