Bengaluru: NGT seeks report on Chikka Kudlu Lake

The NGT has sought a report from the KSPCB on the cleaning of Chikka Kudlu Lake in South Bengaluru.

The NGT’s principal bench, headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, said in an order on December 11: “The status report should contain (the) removal of illegal constructions/encroachments and preventing (the) dumping of garbage and sewage, which may also include analysis of the water quality of the lake at different locations.”

The report must be submitted before February 28, 2020. The next hearing will be on March 12.

The tribunal is hearing a petition filed by Sevamrudha Aradhya for remedial action against illegal construction in the buffer zone of the lake.

The KSPCB informed that it had issued notices to residents for dumping garbage and releasing wastewater in the lake, besides identifying 28 constructions in the buffer zone.