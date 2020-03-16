No metro to Byappanahalli from 10.15 pm on March 17

Bengaluru: No metro to Byappanahalli from 10.15 pm on March 17

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 16 2020, 22:37pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 22:53pm ist
Representative Image

The metro train services between Bengaluru's MG Road and Byappanahalli of Purple Line will be suspended from 10.15 pm on Tuesday.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it was taking up civil maintenance works on Tuesday between Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda Road Metro Stations of the Purple Line.

"The last through train will be leaving Baiyappanahalli at 10.00 pm and the last through train from Mysore Road will be at 9:30 pm. However, after the through services, Metro Trains will run between M G Road and Mysore Road Metro Stations. The last train will leave from M.G Road from 11:45 pm towards Mysore Road and the last Train from Mysore Road to M G Road will be at 11:40 pm," BMRCL stated in a release.

The full services will be restored on Wednesday. There will be no changes in the operation of trains on the green line.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Bengaluru
Karnataka
MG Road
Byappanahalli
BMRCL
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

China football teams rush home to avoid COVID-19 abroad

China football teams rush home to avoid COVID-19 abroad

Akhilesh claims palm reader predicted SP win in 2022

Akhilesh claims palm reader predicted SP win in 2022

4 Guj Congress MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

4 Guj Congress MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Oil slides further, nears $30 a barrel due to COVID-19

Oil slides further, nears $30 a barrel due to COVID-19

 