Bengaluru: No metro to Byappanahalli from 10.15 pm on March 17

The metro train services between Bengaluru's MG Road and Byappanahalli of Purple Line will be suspended from 10.15 pm on Tuesday.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it was taking up civil maintenance works on Tuesday between Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda Road Metro Stations of the Purple Line.

"The last through train will be leaving Baiyappanahalli at 10.00 pm and the last through train from Mysore Road will be at 9:30 pm. However, after the through services, Metro Trains will run between M G Road and Mysore Road Metro Stations. The last train will leave from M.G Road from 11:45 pm towards Mysore Road and the last Train from Mysore Road to M G Road will be at 11:40 pm," BMRCL stated in a release.

The full services will be restored on Wednesday. There will be no changes in the operation of trains on the green line.