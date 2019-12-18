Bengaluru: Now, book tickets to BBP online

Putting an end to long queues, especially during the festive season and weekend, the Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) on Tuesday introduced an online ticketing system.

Facilitating a quick transit of visitors without making them wait for hours at the entrance, the new system is expected to help citizens in reserving various services offered at the park.

Giving details of the new service, Vanashree Vipin Singh, executive director, BBP, said people can avail the services like visiting the zoo and butterfly park and going on safaris by logging onto www.bannerghattabiologicalpark.org.

“Payments for online tickets are processed through a secured server. The visitors can use either credit or debit cards, besides all leading payment processing systems to buy the tickets. No personal data of the visitor is collected or stored, keeping in mind the privacy and security of the users,” Vanashree said in a statement.

“Often, many visitors during weekends would return without seeing the park due to the long queues and prolonged delay in getting tickets. But the new system will be a boon for them,” another official said.

The BBP officials are also planning to make available donations for animal adoption through an online system soon.