Bengaluru nurse loses Rs 1.5 lakh to gang promising job abroad

Beware of people offering jobs abroad. A 36-year-old nurse was allegedly duped of Rs 1.5 lakh by a gang of four which promised her a job overseas and employed an elaborate make-believe hiring process.

The nurse, who lives in Varthur, stated in a complaint to Whitefield CEN police that she transferred the money to four different bank accounts given by the gang between October 31 and November 18.

It all began after she uploaded her CV to a job portal. On October 31, she received a phone call from an unknown number. The caller introduced herself as Rose Mary and offered help to place her in a good position overseas in exchange for a fee. The nurse came on board.

Over the next few days, the nurse received phone calls from three other people, identified as Philip Barton, Doraty Ken and James, who called from different numbers. They explained the hiring and visa application to her and later offered her a job that seemed to suit her requirement.

They then asked her to transfer the fees. Each time she made the payment, they would ask her to pay more citing one expense or another. She smelled something fishy after their demands didn’t stop. She refused to pay them and asked for a refund. But the gang didn’t return the money. She then went to the police.

Police have taken up a case under the Information Technology Act and are investigating it.