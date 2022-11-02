Bengaluru: On Day 1, 1.7K metro QR tickets sold

Nearly 2,000 passengers bought QR tickets on the Namma Metro app and WhatsApp on Tuesday, the first day of the service.

Starting November 1, passengers do not have to wait in long queues at metro stations and scramble for change at the counter to buy single-journey tickets and recharge smartcards.

They can simply log onto the Namma Metro app or use the WhatsApp chatbot number (810 555 66 77) to do so. Payments can be made using Namma Metro or WhatsApp, and users will receive a 5 per cent discount on the token fare.

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), as many as 1,669 commuters bought QR tickers via the Namma Metro app and WhatsApp till 8.45 pm on Tuesday.

A total of 14,400 people used the WhatsApp chatbot during the day, BMRCL said.

Bengaluru metro’s average daily ridership is 5.5 lakh, which is expected to substantially go up once the crucial Baiyappanahalli-Whitefield line opens early next year.