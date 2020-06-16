Bengaluru: Online classes hacked, complaint filed

The principal of the Jain Heritage School in Kempapura near Hebbal has filed a complaint alleging that some unknown persons hacked the online classes and used obscene language.

In the complaint to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Archana Vishwanath, the principal of the school, said the school is conducting online zoom classes for grade 7 to 12 students. On May 21 in between 2 pm and 2.45 pm, an unauthorised person accessed the online classes using their students' names with the zoom ID, interrupted the classes and used obscene language.

The CID had registered an FIR under the IT Act and efforts are on to nab the accused.