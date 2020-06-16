Bengaluru: Online classes hacked, complaint filed

Bengaluru: Online classes hacked, complaint filed

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 16 2020, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 01:49 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

The principal of the Jain Heritage School in Kempapura near Hebbal has filed a complaint alleging that some unknown persons hacked the online classes and used obscene language.

In the complaint to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Archana Vishwanath, the principal of the school, said the school is conducting online zoom classes for grade 7 to 12 students. On May 21 in between 2 pm and 2.45 pm, an unauthorised person accessed the online classes using their students' names with the zoom ID, interrupted the classes and used obscene language.

The CID had registered an FIR under the IT Act and efforts are on to nab the accused.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
cybersecurity
Online
Education
Technology
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

From Guru Dutt to Rajput: Suicides in Indian cinema

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Sushant Singh Rajput's list of 50 dreams

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Tharoor reacts to video, sends internet into a frenzy

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

Off The Record - June 15, 2020

 