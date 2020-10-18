Bengaluru: Painter nabbed for co-worker's murder

The Byadarahalli police arrested a 21-year-old painter at an under-construction site for killing his fellow painter and absconding after hiding the body.

Rahul Kumar alias Chhotelal and Kedar Sahani, both native from Uttar Pradesh, worked as painters at the RMS Enclave building in northwestern Bengaluru. Chhotelal killed Sahani as the latter warned him for talking to his wife on the phone without his knowledge, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sanjeev M Patil.

On the night of October 5, Chhotelal used an LPG cylinder to crush a sleeping Sahaani’s head. He later wrapped the body in cloth and disposed it in a corner of the building.

Bettaswamy, a labourer, observed a foul smell coming from the building premises. When some of the labourers checked, they found Sahani’s decomposed body.

Bettaswamy also told police that Sahani took some liquor from him on October 5 and went to sleep at night.

On October 6 morning, Chhotelal gave Bettaswamy the keys to their room and asked him to hand it over to their supervisor as he and Sahani were going to work in a different building.

But when the incident came to light, police caught hold of Chhotelal.