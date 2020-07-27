Bengaluru: PESSAT from August 1 to 20

PES University will hold its own entrance test for admission to the B.Tech programme at 35 centres across the country, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Mumbai, between August 1 and 20.

Slot bookings for the PES Scholastic Aptitute Test (PESSAT) began on Sunday, and the interested students can take the test at a date and time of their choice, the Bengaluru-based private university said in a statement.

In view of the government guidelines, the concerns of parents and the anxiety among candidates, PES University has released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the test.