Bengaluru: PESSAT from August 1 to 20

Bengaluru: PESSAT from August 1 to 20

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Jul 27 2020, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2020, 01:54 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

PES University will hold its own entrance test for admission to the B.Tech programme at 35 centres across the country, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Mumbai, between August 1 and 20. 

Slot bookings for the PES Scholastic Aptitute Test (PESSAT) began on Sunday, and the interested students can take the test at a date and time of their choice, the Bengaluru-based private university said in a statement.

In view of the government guidelines, the concerns of parents and the anxiety among candidates, PES University has released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the test.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bengaluru
Karnataka
PESSAT
Education
PES University

What's Brewing

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

Here's what you need to know about Covid-19 antibodies

Off The Record - June 27, 2020

Off The Record - June 27, 2020

 